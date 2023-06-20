La Fontaine tunnel closed towards the South Shore Tuesday night

Those planning on getting to the South Shore from Montreal on Tuesday night will have to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel as it will be closed.

The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) said Highway 25 south will close between the Montreal (downtown)/ Pont J.-Cartier exit (4) and the Ile Charron entrance from 9 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The MTQ said the closure is required so work crews can carry out concreting work.

Highway 25 towards the South Shore will be closed on Tuesday night, including the La Fontaine tunnel. SOURCE: MTQ

Other closures are as follows:

SOULIGNEY AVENUE EASTBOUND

Souligny Avenue eastbound will be closed between Dickson and Honore-Beugrand at 8:30 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

CURATTEAU STREET

Curatteau Street will be closed between Notre-Dame Street Eat and exit no. 3 (Rue Notre-Dame/Rue Hochelaga) on Highway 25 northbound, from 10 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.

UPCOMING

During the night of June 22 to 23, the following closures will be in effect:

HIGHWAY 20 WESTBOUND

Exit 90 (Highway 20 west, Route 132, La Prairie / USA, Varennes, P. E. Trudeau Airport) will close from Thursday at 9:30 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 25 SOUTHBOUND

Access to Route 132 westbound will be closed from Thursday at 9:30 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

Highway 20 closures for the week of June 15-23, 2023. SOURCE: MTQ

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, this work may be postponed. For up-to-date road closure information, visit quebec511.info, or call 511.