Korean BBQ restaurant in DDO in bureaucratic nightmare with city

On Wednesday, the tables at the K-BBQ Coreen were set for a lunch rush but there was no rush — and there hasn't been since the fire department shut it down last November.

Customers at the Dollard-Des Ormeaux restaurant cooked their food using tabletop grills for the past seven years. When Zhuo Lee opened the business on St. Jean Boulevard, he said the city was aware of this and gave him a permit.

Now, years later, the fire department says the restaurant does not comply with fire safety regulations.

"They tell all the customers, 'Stop, you can't cook on the table anymore,'" Lee recalled.

