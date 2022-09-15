Key moments from last night's Quebec election debate
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader François Legault was forced to defend his recent controversial comments on immigration and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday during the first leaders' debate of the Quebec election campaign.
Early in the contest on the TVA network, moderator Pierre Bruneau asked Legault if he believes there is more violence in Montreal than in other parts of the province because the region receives more immigrants.
"That's not what I said," Legault responded.
"Yes or no?" Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade asked.
"What I said is that all the countries in the world have to ensure that new arrivals are integrated into the values of where they will live, look at what's happening in Sweden," Legault said without giving details of the situation in that country. "And in Quebec, our priority is to integrate in French."
Earlier this month, a right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden's parliament -- a major political shift in the Scandinavian country, which had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees but is grappling with a crime wave linked to immigration.
During the election campaign, Legault has said Quebecers "don't like violence," in response to a question on the challenge of integrating newcomers.
Legault and Anglade -- who previously referred to Legault's comments about immigrants as "pathetic" -- would return to the subject later in the two-hour debate.
The debate -- known as a "head-to-head" contest because leaders are pitted against one another -- was divided into three sections: the environment, quality of life and the economy; health, family and education; and immigration, language and identity.
Anglade hit the premier by saying, "Every time Mr. Legault talks about immigration, there's always something negative associated with it."
"I think we both agree that immigration is a source of wealth," Legault said a few moments later.
"I'm not sure with the comments that you've made," Anglade replied.
Legault's management of the COVID-19 pandemic came to the forefront as he faced off against Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime, whose party has gained support through its opposition to public health measures.
"I didn't get into politics to close businesses and impose masks; I did that to save lives," Legault said, defending his government's management of the pandemic. He said that studies have shown the province had a lower rate of excess mortality than elsewhere in North America.
"We had more deaths per capita than anywhere else in Canada," Duhaime responded, before asking what scientific studies Legault read before imposing a five-month curfew -- the only such measure used in Canada during the health crisis.
"Are you trying to tell me that asking people to go home at 8 p.m. didn't reduce contacts?" Legault responded, growing visibly angry.
"The idea was to reduce contacts, so there were fewer contacts, so there were fewer deaths."
Legault squared off on taxes with Quebec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, whose party wants to impose an inheritance tax on assets worth more than $1 million and put in place an annual wealth tax on people whose assets are worth more than that amount.
"People who have accumulated more than one million can contribute a little more," Nadeau-Dubois said.
Legault replied that the spokesman for the left-wing party wanted to "double tax" people's homes.
"You're saying that someone who worked all their life and paid off their house and paid capital gains -- you're going to tax them again?"
In one of the more strange parts of the debate, Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, during an exchange on academic freedom, said no words should be banned from the classroom -- including the N-word.
And the PQ leader dared Nadeau-Dubois to say the word publicly, referring to a famous book whose title includes the N-word.
Nadeau-Dubois met the dare and stated the title of the book, saying he had no problem using the word.
The debate comes as a Leger poll for Quebecor media published earlier Thursday shows a slight drop in support for the CAQ, down four points to 38 per cent. They are followed by the Liberals at 18 per cent, Quebec solidaire at 17 and the Conservatives at 15 per cent. The PQ trails the pack at 11 per cent.
The online survey of 3,100 Quebecers aged 18 and older between Sept. 6 and 12, cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.
A second French debate, on Radio-Canada, will take place on Sept. 22.
Unlike in 2018, there will be no English-language debate this election campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours
The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporary halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall.
Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin
A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.
The Duchy of Cornwall: What is the $1.5-billion estate Prince William has recently inherited?
With King Charles III taking his seat as the new Crown of the monarchy, other members of the Royal Family are taking on their new roles— and along with it a rather large inheritance.
Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist
Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the US$150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Deaths are declining, but the pandemic isn't over yet, experts warn
While the head of the World Health Organization says the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is "in sight," some Canadian experts warn it would be premature to declare the global health crisis over.
Toronto
-
One person dead and another critically injured in shooting in Etobicoke
A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a park in Mimico, police say.
-
Monkeypox activity in Ontario has peaked, top doctor says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says monkeypox activity in the province has peaked.
-
GTA shooting rampage suspect believed to have been 'looking for a police officer'
The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers have quit since 2021, networks reveal at committee meeting
The CEOS and trustees of the Horizon and Vitalité health networks were in the hot seat during a public accounts committee meeting Thursday at the New Brunswick legislature.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
-
Correctional service was wrong in ordering removal of killer's photo: lawyer
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) conceded Thursday a man who killed a Moncton, N.B., teen in the 1980s remains unlawfully at large.
London
-
London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze
A fire prevention Investigator has been requested after a fire at 143 Sydenham St. just west of Richmond Street. According to London fire, crews were called to the multi-unit residence late Thursday night and made use of the aerial ladder truck.
-
Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street
It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished. As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.
-
Marner hoping to 'Sink the Stigma' of mental health
A Toronto Maple Leaf and Former London Knight is using his star power to help sink the stigma of mental health. The Marner assist Foundation, founded by Mitch Marner, held its first ever Sink the Stigma event Thursday at East Park Golf Gardens.
Northern Ontario
-
Adaptation of a popular YA novel filming in Sudbury with Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
-
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Calgary
-
Cochrane senior issues warning after scammers robbed him of nearly $10K
An 86-year-old Cochrane man is warning others about the dangers of telephone fraud after he was scammed out of nearly $10,000 this week.
-
Year-round schooling could be on the chopping block at CBE
The Calgary Board of Education is asking staff and parents if it should continue running year-round schools in the city.
-
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Kitchener
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
18-year-old Kitchener man taken to hospital after crash
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Kitchener.
-
Take Back the Night returns to Waterloo region for 39th anniversary
Take Back the Night is in its 39th year in Waterloo region with some participants saying it means a lot to see the community come together to show their support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.
Vancouver
-
Discarded bear paws came from taxidermy business, B.C. conservation officers say
Authorities have confirmed a heap of skinned bear paws and other wildlife parts found discarded in B.C.'s Shuswap region last year came from a taxidermy business, and were not related to black market bear trafficking.
-
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of Fame
Larry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Vancouver election candidates hauled into court after requesting non-English names on ballot
The City of Vancouver's chief electoral officer served 15 candidates running in the upcoming civic election with court papers this week over their wish to have their names appear in multiple languages on the ballot.
Edmonton
-
Alberta appoints new acting Human Rights Commission chief
The Alberta government has rescinded the appointment of the head of its Human Rights Commission in a dispute stemming from a passage in a book review that has been criticized as Islamophobic.
-
Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'
Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a cooldown
Temperatures should get to 20 or 21 C in Edmonton this afternoon. But, this'll probably be our last 20-something day until late next week.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $450,000 after fire on Parent Avenue
Damage appears to be extensive after a house fire in Windsor on Thursday evening. Crews arrived in the 600-block of Parent Avenue near Wyandotte Street east around 6 p.m.
-
Matthew Mahoney’s mother testifies during day four of inquest
Matthew Mahoney was shot and killed in March of 2018 after a confrontation with Windsor police on Dufferin Place. His mother Brenda told the inquest on day four of hearings that she needed her son to "get some help."
-
'Suspicious death' being investigated on Dougall Avenue
Windsor police are informing the public about a “suspicious death” near Dougall Avenue.
Regina
-
'We need to know the risk': Monthly COVID-19 reports not enough for risk assessment, says researcher
There were 25 new deaths reported in Saskatchewan's monthly COVID-19 report for the period of Aug. 14 to Sept. 10.
-
Witness testimony links SKS rifle to street gang during Dillon Whitehawk's murder trial
A black SKS rifle continues to come up in Crown witness testimony during the Dillon Whitehawk murder trial.
-
Community members finding support for survivors of stabbing spree
Families touched by the murders on the James Smith Cree Nation continue to heal as they look toward the future.
Ottawa
-
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in children with respiratory viral illness in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
-
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 16-18
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a community issue': Saskatoon parents call for support 2 years after daughter's disappearance
Monday morning marked Brian and Debbie Gallagher's 35th trip to court, as one of the four people charged in the presumed death of their daughter Megan made an appearance.
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
Memorial planned for victim of Langham shooting
A community memorial may soon be set up in honour of a man who was fatally shot in Langham in early July.