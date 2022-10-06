'Keep the car': Woman hopes thieves return mother's ashes from back seat of stolen vehicle

Catherine Lewis says her car, left, was stolen Wednesday morning from a West Island hotel early Wednesday morning. She says she doesn't care if the thieves keep the vehicle, but she's pleading with them to return her mother's ashes, right, which were in the back seat. (Photos courtesy of Catherine Lewis) Catherine Lewis says her car, left, was stolen Wednesday morning from a West Island hotel early Wednesday morning. She says she doesn't care if the thieves keep the vehicle, but she's pleading with them to return her mother's ashes, right, which were in the back seat. (Photos courtesy of Catherine Lewis)

