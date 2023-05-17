Kanesatake toxic dump situation 'taken out of perspective,' council grand chief
Recent reports about an environmental catastrophe and a reign of terror in his community have been "taken way out of perspective" and unfairly maligned Kanesatake, said Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) Grand Chief Victor Bonspille.
The leader in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community on the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains in Quebec admitted that there is a serious issue with the toxic dump caused by the recycling site on his territory that has been the centre of news reports and political gesturing, as well as an issue with trucks from outside the territory dumping contaminated material on community members' properties.
"Yes, there's an issue with the G&R [recycling] site," he told CTV News. "But we are in discussions with the federal government to come up with a solution and a rehabilitation plan for the area, the whole, entire site. It's something that's going to happen."
Bonspille blames his predecessor, Serge Otsi Simon, for not calling the site's owners, Robert and Gary Gabriel, sooner to come up with a solution. Simon is currently serving on the MCK council as a chief.
"He [Simon] was here for 10 years and has done nothing about the issue," said Bonspille. "I am disappointed it got this far, but I'm more disappointed that Serge Simon did nothing about it in his tenure here."
There is an ongoing dispute between the two men over Simon's recent by-election, and Bonspille said a fraud investigation has been opened into the former grand chief for alleged financial mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Simon, who was grand chief from 2011 to 2021, told CTV News he wished he had fought harder to stop dumping on his territory.
"The situation caught up to us so quickly. We had no idea what they were doing until it was too late," he slaid.
Bonspille said his council brought in the owners, shut down the site, and began the long work of cleaning up.
He added that the portrait being painted by Simon and others of the Gabriel brothers is unfair.
"They're nothing like what's being portrayed," he said. "He's [Simon] just spreading negativity, and he's adding that to the portrait that the whole entire of Canada is painting and looking to Kensatake as, and that's not right."
STOPPING THE TRUCKS
The garbage that is dumped in the community does not come from Kanesatake. Bonspille and Simon said there needs to be more done to stop the trucks at the point of departure so they don't wind up on the territory.
"There needs to be some type of guideline or policy or something harsher where these outside businesses are bringing in their garbage to Kanesatake," said Bonspille. "It needs to be followed so that it stays away from Kanesatake."
Bonspille said Kanesatake's environment office currently checks the manifests of trucks when they enter the territory to ensure what they're dumping is not contaminated.
However, he said without a police force or trained environmental officers it is difficult to stop the flow of refuse.
Bonspille said he needs the province at the table and more resources to establish environmental agents and the means to enforce regulations.
Simon said outside companies know they can offer money to community members to dump in Kanesatake with little recourse.
"The industry takes advantage of it, and band members around here will do anything to stay out of poverty, and unfortunately, the environment takes a hit," he said. "The truckers know environmental laws do apply, and they knowingly dump these contaminants on private property.
"The truckers and the companies know this, but there's a grey zone in Kanesetake where there's no enforcement, so there's a safe bet that they can get away with it."
Canadian Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller commented on outside players dumping in Kanesatake on Wednesday in Ottawa.
"Let's also be clear to say that, for years, non-Indigenous Quebecers, with full knowledge of the facts, have used the dump illegally," he said. "So there is a huge responsibility on the part of people who knew they could abuse this - I wouldn't use the word 'illegal,' but on the part of certain people who made a short-term profit to perhaps sacrifice the future of their own community."
Quebec Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafreniere said Quebec came up with an action plan to stop trucks from dumping last year and that it has worked thus far.
"Now we need to take care of the dump site, and there needs to be a large amount of money invested in this, but the feds need to be responsible for this," he told CTV News.
GOVERNMENTS RESPONDING
Quebec NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice asked Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu about the issue in Question Period on Tuesday, calling for a parliamentary enquiry to find out the "exact causes of the disaster."
"The smell is appalling. The damage is real. The members of the community can't take it anymore. They are intimidated and left to fend for themselves," he said. "Federal intervention is urgently needed."
Hajdu echoed Bonspille, saying, "The federal government has been working with Kanesatake leaders to determine a solution to move forward in a way that protects the health and safety of the community."
Hajdu agreed that Canada needs to do better to protect Indigenous lands.
In Quebec City, the opposition Liberal critics for Indigenous and the environment issued a joint statement calling on Legault's CAQ government to act.
"The CAQ government can no longer ignore the ongoing environmental situation in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake," read the statement from MNAs Désirée McGraw and André A. Morin. "We hope that the Minister of the Environment [Benoit Charette], whose riding includes the Lake of Two Mountains, will respond to the cry of the community members."
Quebec's environment ministry told CTV that it inspected the site, fined the owners of the dump and withdrew the permit it issued in 2015. In a statement, the ministry said it is working with Canada and the MCK on the issue.
"It should be noted that the Government of Quebec cannot contribute financially to the rehabilitation of the land. The site, which is federally owned, is not eligible for Quebec's environmental liability," said ministry spokesperson Frédéric Fournier. "The MELCCFP is continuing its monitoring activities at G&R and in the surrounding area."
With reporting from CTV News journalist Sasha Teman and Ian Wood.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers in New York
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada
Photos show smoke stretching across Canada, creating hazy skies and a bright red sun.
WATCH | 'Silly Goose': Watch police car run speeding driver off the road after 225 km/h chase
A teenage driver is facing charges after he was caught speeding by police in northeast Georgia.
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.
The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts
There's a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years, the United Nations weather agency said Wednesday.
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
Minnesota prosecutors have dropped sex abuse charges against disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly that alleged he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy mauled by off-leash dog on school property
A community is sounding concern after a number of attacks by off-leash dogs on school property outside of school hours, at least one of them resulting in serious injuries.
-
Ontario grandmother 'feels calm' after winning $10.6M lotto prize
A 66-year-old grandmother is millions of dollars richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Hong Kong is giving away half a million flights to tourists. Here's how Canadians can book one
Hong Kong is offering flights to Canadians as part of a giveaway meant to attract tourists to the city after two years of strict pandemic measures.
Atlantic
-
Crews contain 60% of Shelburne County wildfire
The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.
-
N.B. health network gives recruitment update: 'We'll be at this for a while'
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has recruited almost 2,400 new health-care professionals for the province but it's only a net gain of 550 employees.
-
Frost advisories blanket the Maritimes ahead of chilly May night
Frost advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces.
London
-
Guilty plea to being an accessory in death of man found in a barrel
The case dates back to July 2020 when London police were investigating the discovery of a body in a barrel along the Thames River near Adelaide Street.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Putnam Road
Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line.
-
One person in custody after police standoff in London
Wellington Road was closed between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive for nearly 12 hours from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials report three active forest fires in the northeast region
There is one new forest fire in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires in the region to three.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
-
Former Sudbury-area church vandalized
Sudbury police are investigating after the former St. Stephen’s Church property in Chelmsford was vandalized.
Calgary
-
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
-
Calgary city councillor to be sanctioned for road rage incident, but could face no criminal record
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra’s lawyer says his client has agreed to ‘alternative measures’ for his role in an alleged road rage incident last year.
-
1 man in hospital after early morning Forest Lawn shooting
One man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre early Wednesday morning after he was shot multiple times in southeast Calgary, police say.
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
-
Fire in Cambridge neighbourhood leads to police presence
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
-
Police called to St. Mary’s High School due to online threat: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they were on scene at St. Mary’s high school in Kitchener after an online threat on Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
10-year-old girl asked to get into strangers' vehicle for 'treats,' Coquitlam RCMP searching for 2 suspects
The suspects in an alleged child luring attempt in Coquitlam last week are at large, and Mounties are hoping the public can help identify the pair.
-
B.C. woman plans to pay off mortgage, take family to Disneyland with $1-million lottery prize
A B.C. woman is planning her first out-of-country vacation in more than five years after scoring a $1-million winning lottery ticket.
-
Did you see a man massaging people at English Bay? Vancouver police want to speak with you
A man who allegedly posed as a massage therapist before sexually assaulting a woman on a beach in downtown Vancouver Sunday night has been arrested.
Edmonton
-
Driver arrested after string of 'violent' carjackings, crashes: Edmonton police
One person has been arrested after multiple carjackings and crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
Edmonton air quality at a 'very high risk' 10+ Wednesday morning
Edmonton's air quality worsened Wednesday morning and sits at a 10+, according to Canada's Air Quality Health Index.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures and varying smoke intensity
Wildfire smoke thickened up again over the Edmonton area overnight with Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) readings in the 10+ range (extreme).
Windsor
-
Deputy Chief of Windsor police pleads guilty to speeding, fined $287
Windsor’s deputy chief of police Jason Crowley, initially charged with stunt driving, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of speeding on May 15 and has been fined in court.
-
Freighter stuck in the Detroit River
According to the Port of Windsor Harbourmaster, the ship named Mark W. Barker is stuck in the mud in the Detroit River in front of Reaume Park in Windsor.
-
'This uncertainty is unfair': Stellantis renews calls for feds to ink new contract for Windsor’s battery factory
Stellantis is renewing calls for the federal government to ink a new contract for the Electric Vehicle (EV) battery factory in Windsor.
Regina
-
'Totally unacceptable': Sask. says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
-
Death of worker in 2021 results in $112K fine for Sask. company
A Saskatchewan company was fined a total of $112,000 after pleading guilty to two violations of occupational health and safety regulations that led to a worker’s death in November 2021 near Shaunavon, Sask.
-
Sask. WestJet passengers scramble to get home as possible strike looms
Several WestJet passengers in Regina are glad to be catching a WestJet flight before the looming strike deadline which is currently set for Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
-
Police arrest escapee from Kingston, Ont. prison
A 42-year-old man serving a murder sentence has escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison, OPP said.
-
Suspicious package found at Place d'Orleans mall
Ottawa police have given the all-clear at Place d'Orleans mall after a suspicious package was found.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut full-day Kindergarten, get rid of librarians and raise lunch-time fees
Saskatoon's Catholic school division is planning a number of cuts and will increase fees for parents amid a funding shortfall.
-
'This is a big fire': Raging Sask. wildfire forces further evacuations
Evacuations have been ordered for another northern Saskatchewan community due to heavy wildfire smoke.
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect in custody, child found safe
The subject of an Ontario Amber Alert has been located as well as an eight-year-old boy, who was found safe, RCMP say.