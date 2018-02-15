

The death of an indigenous man in Kahnawake has caused some trouble for a family that wished to bury him as soon as possible.

Stuart Myiow Sr. died Tuesday morning at his home and was subsequently taken to Anna Laberge hospital in order to be declared deceased.

But before his body entered the hospital a problem cropped up: administrators said that once they accepted Myiow's body, they were only allowed to release his body to an accredited funeral facility.

Stuart Myiow Jr. then tried to find a funeral home that would do that without performing a full funeral service but he was not able to do so..

Instead, Myiow ended up taking his father's remains home himself, in his car, in order to hold a funeral before sunset.

"So here we are in this day and age that a Mohawk cannot because of bureaucracy be buried in the way of our customs," said Myiow.

He chronicled the incident on video, acknowledging that "afterwards there's going to be legal problems."

The funeral was held on Tuesday before sundown.

"We have fulfilled my father's final wishes. The way that he lived in this world is the way that he wanted to die, to be taken care of," said Myiow.

Chateauguay police were informed of the incident and opened a file on Tuesday to determine if anything criminal occurred.

