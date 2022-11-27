Kahnawake cultural community gets $1 million for new building

The Magic Palace poker house in Kahnawake donated $1 million to the planned multi-purpose building which will host the language and culture centre. The Magic Palace poker house in Kahnawake donated $1 million to the planned multi-purpose building which will host the language and culture centre.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon