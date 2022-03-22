Just For Laughs reveals first of 'scorching hot' line-up to celebrate 40 years

Just For Laughs is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, promising a "scorching hot" line-up for the summer festival.

"We are overjoyed to be able to bring the preeminent Just For Laughs Festival back to Montreal this summer," said Just For Laughs President Bruce Hills. "We share in the world's heaviness right now and as leaders in the comedy industry, we are hopeful that we can provide some much-needed levity and premium quality laughter for all audiences."

The festival, which boasts more than two million visitors to Montreal every year, "will reunite the comedy industry’s hottest stars and rising talent."

Some of this year's biggest shows include gala events by Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy, Iliza Shlesinger and more.

Concert shows by John Mulaney, Hasan Minhaj and more are also on tap.

Fan favourites like Just For The Culture (formerly known as The Ethnic Show), The Nasty Show and others are slated to return to the stage this year.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m., while general public tickets will be available Friday, March 25 on the Just For Laughs website.

The festival is slated to run from July 13 to 31.