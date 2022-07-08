Joliette nurse won't be fired for alleged degrading comments towards Atikamekw woman: Arbitrator
Joliette nurse won't be fired for alleged degrading comments towards Atikamekw woman: Arbitrator
A Quebec nurse who had been accused of making degrading comments towards an Atikamekw woman in March 2021 won't be fired, an arbitrator has ruled.
In the case before the arbitrator, nurse Sylvie Bellemare had asked her patient, Jocelyne Ottawa, to sing a song in Atikamekw and whether her name translated to "Joyce" in her community.
Bellemare and another nurse who treated Ottawa at a community health clinic in Joliette, northeast of Montreal, were quickly fired when media began reporting on the incident.
The firing came in the aftermath of the September 2020 death of Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman who filmed herself as a nurse and an orderly at the Joliette, Que., hospital were heard making derogatory comments.
In this separate case involving Ottawa, Arbitrator Dominique-Anne Roy ruled Thursday that the health board's haste to act meant it did not adequately assess the conduct of the nurses, despite having 30 days to conduct a probe.
Roy found that using the name "Joyce" was a blunder but not something that was punishable. However, she faulted Bellemare for asking Ottawa to sing a song, ruling that a 10-day suspension was sufficient.
The incident came soon after Bellemare had attended a cultural sensitivity training session, and the nurse told the arbitration hearing she had been trying to employ some of the advice learned there.
Even Ottawa, during her own testimony at the hearing, said she didn't think the situation would get to the point of firing and hoped the two nurses would get their jobs back.
A spokeswoman for the health authority in the Lanaudiere region said it will respect the arbitration ruling and ensure Bellemare's reinstatement.
An arbitration ruling is expected soon in the case of the second nurse who was fired.
-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press on July 8, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Canadians distressed as Rogers outage leaves customers stranded
Lost sales, missed doctors appointments and being stuck offline in a foreign country, Canadians share their stories with CTVNews.ca about their experiences during the Rogers network outage on Friday.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
How Japan's record on gun violence compares with other G7 nations
The assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shocked the nation of 125 million. But Japan still has one of the most stringent gun laws in the democratic world, where fewer than 10 people annually die from gun violence.
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Elon Musk's tumultuous US$44 billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter's board Friday saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
-
Ontario announces new regulations this month. Here are some that may affect you
The Ontario government has announced a list of new regulations that took off this month, affecting the province’s millions of residents.
-
Police chase possible child abductor on Toronto subway train
Toronto police say they are pursuing a man who may have abducted a child and taken them onto the subway in Scarborough on Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
'No immediate danger': after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
-
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.
London
-
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
-
44 pigs stolen from Huron County farm
Police say 44 pigs worth $12,000 have been stolen from a Huron County Farm.
Northern Ontario
-
U.S. TikTok account directs hate toward OutLoud North Bay for youth drag show
Youth and adults at OutLoud North Bay, the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth hub, have been subjected to harassment and death threats because of plans to host a youth drag show.
-
Sudbury-area man attacked at home following 'traffic-related' incident
Police in Sudbury are searching for a senior riding on an ATV who lunged at an Azilda man earlier this week after he answered the door.
-
New road in Minnow Lake would include roundabout, link shopping areas to new subdivision
A new, $10.5 million road extending Silver Hills Drive to Bancroft Drive will ease traffic in Minnow Lake, says a report headed to Sudbury council next week.
Calgary
-
Suncor shakeup as CEO Mark Little steps down
Suncor announced late Friday that CEO Mark Little is stepping down as president and chief executive officer, and resigning from the board.
-
Performer injured at Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show
A performer in the Calgary Stampede's Grandstand Show was injured in an incident on Thursday evening.
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and an estimated crowd of 300,000 lined the route.
Kitchener
-
Massive Rogers outage affecting Waterloo region
Here’s a look at how the widespread outage is affecting Waterloo region.
-
Welland man charged with impaired driving in connection to fatal Cambridge crash
Police have charged a 21-year-old Welland man with impaired driving in connection to a May 12 crash in Cambridge that killed two people.
-
Adjustments at Kitchener golf course aimed at keeping balls off newly-widened Hwy 401
Changes are coming to a Kitchener golf course that borders Highway 401, aimed at preventing a hazard for both golfers and motorists.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. offering 'fall booster' of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12+ beginning in September
The B.C. government is expecting to offer a "fall booster" of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 and older beginning in September, in preparation for what is expected to be a challenging winter for respiratory illnesses.
-
'How can I be more clear?' B.C. health minister reiterates 'forceful' message on COVID-19 boosters
Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked Friday for his response to criticism that the province's messaging on the necessity of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses hasn't been "forceful" enough.
-
B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors guilty on all counts
A B.C. RCMP officer accused of exposing himself to girls as young as 15 has been found guilty.
Edmonton
-
Residents concerned after family of coyotes move into southeast Edmonton backyard
A pair of seniors in the Larkspur neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton have had a new family move in next door: three coyote pups and their mother.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Live weather updates: Another stormy day in central Alberta
Severe thunderstorms are once again moving through central Alberta.
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Rogers outage affecting Windsor customers, businesses and border traffic
A Canada-wide Rogers network outage is causing issues for wireless, cable and internet customers but also downing business Interac machines and possibly travellers crossing the Windsor-Detroit border.
-
'I'm so angry and I'm frustrated': Group of residents continues wait for fraud claims to reach court
A group of Windsor residents continue to face financial consequences while they wait for fraud charges to make their way through the court.
-
Windsor Police Association moving forward with arbitration 'as of right now' despite force lifting vaccine mandate
The union which represents Windsor police officers is planning to move ahead with an upcoming arbitration hearing centred around the police force’s vaccine mandate, despite the policy having already been dropped.
Regina
-
Here's how the Rogers network outage is affecting services in Sask.
With a network outage causing wide-spread issues across Canada, some Saskatchewan organizations and businesses are notifying the public about its impacts.
-
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
-
Wascana Pool on track to reopen in 2023
The $16.5 million Wascana Pool renewal project is on track to be completed in 2023, the City of Regina said in a news release.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
-
How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
A massive Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues across Canada. Here's how it's affecting people in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Saskatoon area
A tornado watch was issued for the Saskatoon area Friday afternoon.
-
Child dead, man missing after canoe capsizes near Saskatoon
A 5-year-old is dead after a canoe capsized southeast of Saskatoon.