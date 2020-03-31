MONTREAL -- Montreal police were called to a ritual Jewish bath in Côte-Saint-Luc Tuesday night to ask a group that had gathered there to leave, which they did without incident.

The public health emergency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic forbids gathering in groups, even for religious purposes.

Montreal police visited the orthodox Mikveh Israel on Kildare Road just before 8 p.m. after residents reported people gathering at the bath.

Officers found two employees, two volunteers and a woman, inside the building and told them they were not allowed to be there.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the women left and closed the bath.

“The order is a full lockdown -- synagogues, schools, Mikvehs, everything. You shouldn’t go,” said Alex Werzberger, president of the Coalition of Outremont Hasidic Organizations.

When informed by CTV News about the gathering at Mikveh Israel Tuesday, he noted it is impossible to control every individual.

“If you go alone and take a bath alone, if there are, say five people there, and some are waiting in the vestibule and you keep six feet from everyone else and it’s big enough, I don’t see the problem,” he said. “Like any meeting, there shouldn’t be a lot of people.”

STILL TAKING RESERVATIONS

As of Wednesday morning, it appeared the bath was still taking reservations, stating that a woman could not attend Mikvah only if they are in quarantine, have flu-like symptoms or live with someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

“All others may attend the Mikvah. However, all preparations (including final shower) must be done at home,” the statement on the website states. “Please bring your own towels and hairbrush. When you arrive at the Mikvah, just recomb your hair and re-inspect yourself before immersion. If you do not have a bathtub available at home, then ask your Rov how to prepare properly at home.”

It goes on to say that the bath will be maintaining “stricter hygiene measures and deeply disinfecting preparation rooms between use.”

In addition, a voicemail for the bath states: “All women must arrive fully prepared and ready to dip. Please bring your own towel. If you are experiencing any symptoms or have been told to quarantine, you may not attend the Mikvah.”

NO GATHERINGS FOR PASSOVER

The Federation CJA, a Montreal Jewish community organization, issued a reminder Monday to follow strict public health measures and avoid gathering for Passover, which begins April 8.

The organization reminded Jewish people to not go to prayer or other religious ceremonies.

Last Saturday, police were called to a building housing a Mikveh in Montreal’s Outremont borough after someone said they saw people going inside, but found no one.

Côte-Saint-Luc has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, accounting for the highest per capita infection rate, along with the Town of Hampstead.