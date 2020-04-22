MONTREAL -- Women giving birth at the Jewish General Hospital will be allowed to have one companion in the room with them, the hospital announced on Wednesday, reversing a controversial policy that worried many expecting parents.

According to the statement, patients will be allowed to have one person accompany them during “active labour and the immediate postpartum period.”

"The decision we made April 3 was based on the current situation at the time. It was the right decision but the pandemic is changing and the epidemiological data is also changing, which allows us to reconsider allowing the accompanying person back into labour and delivery," said Dr. Louise Miner, Director of Professional Services for CIUSSS West-Central Montreal. "This change will happen strictly within the guidelines of the ministry to minimize the risks as much as possible for patients' families and for healthcare workers."

The hospital warned that companions will be screened and asked to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and will be denied entry to the hospital should they answer “yes” to any questions. Companions must not present any COVID-19 symptoms, will be obligated to wear a mask and stay in the patient's room at all times.

Companions who previously tested positive for COVID-19 will need to present two negative tests to attend the birth and must leave if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms or are found to be coughing or displaying any other symptoms.

They will also be obligated to leave once the mother is transferred to the post-partum area with their baby.

“We have deployed multiple tablets in the postpartum unit to allow patients to communicate with their spouse or loved ones,” the hospital said in a statement. “We will deploy shortly tablets in the birthing centre for patients who cannot be accompanied for any reason, so they may communicate with their loved ones during labour.”

The hospital cited “the evolving COVID-19 situation” for its decision to reevaluate the policy.