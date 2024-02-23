Jean-Guy Talbot, who won 5 consecutive Stanley Cups with the Habs, dies at 91

Jean-Guy Talbot, one of 12 Montreal Canadiens players to win five consecutive Stanley Cups between 1956 and 1960, has died.

He was 91.

The news was first reported by several media outlets on Friday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Habs management issued a press release outlining Talbot's career with the Tricolore.

Born in Cap-de-la-Madeleine on July 11, 1932, Talbot played 17 NHL seasons with five different teams between 1954 and 1971.

Talbot also served as head coach with the St. Louis Blues between 1972 and 1974 and the New York Rangers in 1977-78.

He held similar positions in the now-defunct World Hockey Association for 41 games in 1975-76.

During his playing career, Talbot played 1,066 games, amassing 285 points, including 43 goals and 1,014 penalty minutes.

He also played in 151 playoff games with the Canadiens and the St. Louis Blues, collecting 30 points and 142 penalty minutes.

In 801 games with the Canadiens between 1954 and 1967, he scored 36 goals and 245 points and had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup on two occasions, in 1965 and 1966.

He had his best campaign in 1961-62, amassing five goals and 47 points in 70 games, a performance that earned him his only selection to the NHL's first All-Star team.

That same season, he finished third in voting for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the best defenceman, behind former teammate Doug Harvey, then with the New York Rangers, and Pierre Pilote of the Chicago Black Hawks.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2024.