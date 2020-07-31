MONTREAL -- Access to Jean-Dore Beach in Montreal is currently closed due to high bacteriological contamination, according to the province's environmental ministry.

Samples taken on Wednesday show that the water on the beach in Jean-Drapeau Park did not comply with bacteriological quality standards.

"The population must refrain from using it for bathing purposes until notice has been given," the environment ministry stated.



"We are currently working on restoring the situation," a notice on the Jean-Drapeau Park website read.

The beach opened this year during the second week of July at a reduced maximum capacity, requiring that visitors reserve a time slot to prevent overcrowding.