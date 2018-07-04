

The Canadian Press





A controversial show in Montreal has prompted one performer to pull out of a scheduled performance at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

Moses Sumney says he is disappointed that the production of "SLAV" -- featuring a white woman singing songs composed by black slaves -- was booked by the festival.

The musician tweeted he could not present his music at the festival in good conscience and has moved his already sold-out show to another smaller venue.

A jazz fest spokeswoman said they respect Sumney's decision and hope he will come back in the future.

Despite significant push-back on social media, the production directed by renowned Quebec playwright Robert Lepage and featuring Montreal-based singer Betty Bonifassi continues to be one of the most popular events at the jazz fest.

Regarding our Montreal show: pic.twitter.com/I8dr7OM8SA — Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) July 3, 2018