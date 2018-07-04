Jazz Fest performer pulls out over 'SLAV' controversy
Montrealers have adamantly spoken out against SLAV, a performance directed by Robert Lepage - because they say it's a racist appropriation of black culture. (CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 7:29AM EDT
A controversial show in Montreal has prompted one performer to pull out of a scheduled performance at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.
Moses Sumney says he is disappointed that the production of "SLAV" -- featuring a white woman singing songs composed by black slaves -- was booked by the festival.
The musician tweeted he could not present his music at the festival in good conscience and has moved his already sold-out show to another smaller venue.
A jazz fest spokeswoman said they respect Sumney's decision and hope he will come back in the future.
Despite significant push-back on social media, the production directed by renowned Quebec playwright Robert Lepage and featuring Montreal-based singer Betty Bonifassi continues to be one of the most popular events at the jazz fest.
Regarding our Montreal show: pic.twitter.com/I8dr7OM8SA— Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) July 3, 2018
to further explain my position, for those who missed my point, I've decided to publish the letter I wrote the festival before canceling: https://t.co/dhqUpWTqSx— Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) July 3, 2018