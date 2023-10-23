Jake Allen stops 36 shots as Canadiens beat Sabres 3-1

Jake Allen made 36 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Allen made several big stops in net for the Canadians, guiding Montreal to its second win in a row. Brendan Gallagher, Justin Barron and Tanner Pearson scored for Montreal.

Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres, who dominated the flow of play and outshot Montreal 37-27, but Buffalo was unable to capitalize on the scoreboard. Eric Comrie made 24 saves.

Allen's most important save came on the penalty kill with 8:32 remaining. After Canadiens defenseman David Savard blocked back-to-back shots -- while losing one of his skate blades in the process -- Allen stopped a Skinner shot from the right circle with his glove.

Gallagher scored the go-ahead goal for Montreal 3:31 into the third period by poking a loose puck in the crease through Comrie's legs.

Pearson gave Montreal a two-goal cushion with 3:07 remaining, finishing a one-timer from close range on the power play.

Barron opened the scoring for Montreal 2:56 into the game on a one-timer from the right circle. Barron capitalized on a long rebound for his first goal of the season.

Skinner evened the score on the power play a little over four minutes later from a tough angle, lifting the puck into the top of the net. Since joining the Sabres in 2018, Skinner has 13 goals and 11 assists against the Canadiens in 14 games.

The Sabres created plenty of offensive chances in the second period but Allen stopped all 17 shots on net.

LEVI UPDATE

After starting in each of Buffalo's first four games of the season, Sabres goalie Devon Levi missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Sabres coach Don Granato said earlier Monday that Levi is not expected to play Tuesday in Ottawa but he should be able to return soon. Fellow Sabres rookie Zach Benson also missed the game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Begin a three-game homestead on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Sabres: Head to Ottawa on Tuesday night.