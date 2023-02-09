'It's unimaginable': Trudeau meets with families at Laval vigil
One day after a city bus rammed into a Laval, Que. daycare and killed two children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a vigil Thursday night to show support to the families "reflecting on the senselessness of this tragedy."
"It's unimaginable," the prime minister said of the attack that also left several children injured in the suburb north of Montreal.
Trudeau attended the vigil at the Église Sainte-Rose-de-Lima, the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
"This is a moment to reflect on the incredible loss that families are feeling right now," Trudeau said
"The first Responders responded as the heroes they are. We think about them as they as they struggle with what they had to do and what they had to see. We think about all the people who rush to help and think of that community right now here in Laval and across the province across the country, pulling together to be there for each other, to support through the days and months and years of grieving and healing to come."
Two children, both aged four, were killed shortly after 8:30 a.m. when a city bus rammed into the front of a daycare. Six other children were injured and rushed to area hospitals. The 51-year-old bus driver was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven other charges related to the crash.
The city's mayor, Stéphane Boyer, was also at the community gathering and joined the prime minister in laying flowers and observing a moment of silence at a memorial at the church entrance.
"All we can do is be there for each other and that's what people in this community, that's what people across the country, do," Trudeau said.
Christopher Skeete, the Quebec MNA for the Sainte-Rose district where the daycare is located, also attended the gathering.
Earlier Thursday morning, Premier François Legault and the leaders of all opposition parties in the National Assembly, were in Laval to lay flowers at a memorial site and to pay their respects to the victims' families.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
