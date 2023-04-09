'It's beautiful': Three major holidays marked in Quebec during rare crossover

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon