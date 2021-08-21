MONTREAL -- Basil Katsivalis leaves his wheelchair behind when he sails.

“On land you gotta wheel yourself around, but once [you’re] on the water, it’s amazing,” he says.

Katsivalis is a member of the Association Quebécoise de Voile Adaptée (AQVA), which invites anyone with a physical disability to try sailing, with no experience necessary.

“It’s very safe, the boat is designed for disabled sailors,” Katsivalis explains.

The AQVA headed out to Lac-St-Louis on Aug. 21 to participate in a regatta, which saw a turnout of 42 boats from various clubs.

Unfortunately, the winds weren’t strong enough to race, but AQVA sailors said they enjoyed it all the same.

“You can understand, being on the water is the closest thing to freedom for me,” says Victor Levy, another AQVA sailor who uses a wheelchair. “I’m equal to you when I’m in my boat.”

Fellow member Nancy Macleod feels a similar sense of satisfaction when she's on the water.

“If you're paralyzed or if you're not 100 per cent in your body, your mind is still alert. It makes a big difference to go out on these boats,” she says.

Navigating strong winds and currents, sailing can be a highly technical sport. In this case, it’s a matter of controlling a heavy boat with a double-hull and sturdy keel.

Although in this case a bit more wind would have been helpful, there are plenty more sailing excursions to come.