

CTV Montreal





The wake-and-bakers were out early on Wednesday, as Montreal’s cannabis connoisseurs lined up to be among the first to legally purchase pot on Wednesday morning.

The official customer at the store, Hugo Senecal, said getting in line at 3:45 a.m. was a matter of principle.

“Just to make a point that I wanted to be the first one buying recreational cannabis in Montreal and I did it,” he said. “It’s a big day in Canada. For a stoner like me, it’s a big thing. I’m a professional stoner!”

Senecal spent $130 on 15 grams while claiming his piece of history. He said that while he already has access to medical marijuana due to severe arthritis, he would still pop his head into the shop from time to time.

“It’s mostly going to be a plan B for me, let’s say if I don’t get my delivery on time.”

Another customer, further back in line, said she wanted to take part in the big moment, but also said it's good to know that she wouldn't have to worry about pesticides and other chemicals while buying at the new SQDC stores.

"I could have waited, honestly, but it's just the fact that it's an encouragement for the process to happen," she said. "I feel proud to see all these people here, so I want to be a part of it."