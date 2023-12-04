MONTREAL
    • It begins: Montreal launches first round of major snow removal program

    FILE: A plow clears a street during a snowstorm in Montrea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE: A plow clears a street during a snowstorm in Montrea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    It's not winter in Montreal until the plow trucks roll in. The city was blanketed in a fresh blanket of snow over the weekend, and officials say they're ready to start clearing roads, sidewalks and bike paths. 

    Nearly 2,200 snow removal vehicle and 3,000 workers will be dispatched around the city. The schedule will vary some depending on where you live, but operations are expected to start on 7 a.m. on Tuesday. 

    “It's the first real snowfall of the winter and I think everyone is enjoying the scenery. Everything is white, the trees are beautiful and it will be white for the Holidays!" wrote Lachine Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic in a press release with details of the plan. Vodanovic is in charge of borough consultations for the City of Montreal.  

    Residents can monitor the plows' progress online here. A map view is available here

    PARKING

    The city says it will provide nearly 8,000 free parking spots in an attempt to ease the pain of plow schedules. Most of them will be available overnight. It also promised to remove no-parking signs due to snow clearing "rapidly."

    Crews will pay "particular attention" to sidewalks, the city says.

    -- More details to come. 

