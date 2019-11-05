MONTREAL – At least one Quebec politician wants to know how the provincial government plans to figure out who qualifies as a “real anglophone.”

“Is there some sort of secret password, secret handshake?” Quebec Liberal MNA Carlos Leitao asked Tuesday.

This comes after Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette suggested Monday that newcomers to the province should be obliged to receive all government documents in French.

He added that only the “historic anglophone minority” should be allowed to communicate with the government in English.

“As [part of the] many, many measures announced recently by Simon Jolin-Barrette, this one makes me smile a bit, but it's not funny. In fact, it's quite sad,” Leitao lamented.

“He doesn't appear to understand how the real world works.”

So, who counts as a real English-speaker?

Leitao asks if there’ll be some sort of test to determine whether someone is truly an English-speaker or not – his comments possibly taking a dig at the government’s Quebec values test for immigrant candidates.

“I'd like for him [Jolin-Barrette] to explain what the difference is. Where does he set the line between an Anglo, a ‘historic’ Anglo and another sort of Anglo?” Leitao asked.

The immigration minister’s comments follow a report that discovered provincial employees do not respect linguistic policies. In some cases, there are no guideless at all.

“The quality of the French language is important to state employees,” Jolin-Barrette said.

He argued Quebec must stand firm to defend the French language, criticizing the previous Liberal government, whom he claims allowed linguistic policies to lapse.

The minister is promising new measures in the coming months to make sure Quebecers follow the province’s official language laws.