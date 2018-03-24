

CTV Montreal





The Irish Embassy bar on Bishop St. was severely damaged in an early morning fire on Saturday.

Firefighters received a call at 5:20 a.m. reporting smoke coming out of the building’s third floor. When they arrived, the third floor was completely engulfed in fire.

Bishop St. was evacuated to the south and north of the building.

The fire spread to two buildings north of the bar.

Michel Desjardins, who lives across the street from the bar, said he was woken by his dog barking.

“I could see an orange and red reflection in my window, so I went out,” he said. “You could see flames coming out of the windows on the second floor, it was really blazing hard.”

Firefighters said they have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Police have closed off Bishop St. and said it’s likely the road will remain closed for most of the day.