MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Investigation opened after Saguenay, Que., police kill man allegedly armed with knife

    The BEI logo, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The BEI logo, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Quebec's police watchdog says it is investigating after police in Saguenay, Que., shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

    The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, says police in the city about 180 kilometres north of Quebec City received a 911 call reporting a stabbing shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

    The agency says in a news release that officers arrived a few minutes later and reported seeing an individual with a knife.

    It says the officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, and when he didn't, they attempted to use a stun gun to stop him.

    However, it says, the individual continued to advance toward the officers with the knife in his hand.

    It says one of the police officers then shot the man, who was declared dead at the scene.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday. The agreement will see the tech giant continue to share Canadian news content, and in return Google will make $100 million in annual payments to news companies.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News