International boat show sails into Montreal
Though the sailing season is still far off, boat enthusiasts were getting their feet wet at the Palais des congrès on Saturday checking out everything from pontoons and yachts to dinghies -- and even a talking robot boat.
The 24th Montreal International Boat Show is back this weekend.
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
Taylor Swift reaches LAX in journey from Tokyo to Super Bowl, online sleuths say. Will she make it?
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labeled 'The Football Era.' It arrived from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Los Angeles' LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. local time.
Baby in Kansas City, Missouri, dies after her mother mistakenly put her in an oven
An infant in Kansas City, Missouri, died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap in an oven, a prosecutor said Saturday. The mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game
The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
President Joe Biden to travel to East Palestine next week, a year after derailment
President Joe Biden will travel to East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, about a year after a Norfolk Southern train there derailed and spilled a cocktail of hazardous chemicals that caught fire.
Toronto
-
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly struck man with wooden object on TTC subway
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man on board a TTC subway train.
-
Three people sent to hospital following collision in Scarborough
Three people have been hospitalized following a fiery collision in Scarborough.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green Party calls for opposition status after byelection win
The P.E.I. Green Party has written a letter to the speaker of the legislature asking to be recognized as the official opposition ahead of the P.E.I. Liberals, who currently hold the job.
-
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
-
N.S. Liberals promise to cut HST by two percentage points if elected
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader is committing to cut the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points if his party wins the next general election.
London
-
'Suspicious Fire': London Fire Department investigating blaze in east London, Ont.
London Fire Department (LFD) investigators are looking into the origin, cause, and circumstances of a fire at a hair salon in the east end of the city.
-
Ceremony to honour Logan Hunter held at Knights’ game Friday
The London Knights hosted the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at Budweiser Gardens. Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 20 games, the longest in the OHL this season.
-
'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday
In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.
Northern Ontario
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
-
-
Sault police lay manslaughter charge in fatal overdose
In what is believed to be a first for the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, officers have charged a 41-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an almost year-long drug trafficking investigation.
Calgary
-
Rally to recall Mayor Gondek held at City Hall
A rally calling for the recall of Mayor Jyoti Gondek was held Saturday afternoon outside Calgary City Hall, drawing over a hundred people who lined up to sign petitions.
-
Every Child Matters hockey game brings education and culture to the Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services honoured Indigenous culture and history through their fourth annual Every Child Matters hockey game Saturday.
-
Weegar racks up first career hat trick as Flames topple Islanders 5-2
MacKenzie Weegar scored three goals, leading the Calgary Flames past the New York Islanders 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Elmont, New York.
Kitchener
-
Local and nation-wide rallies demand action against grocery price gouging
Rallies took place nationwide on Saturday, as concerned citizens demanded “the biggest grocery chains to stop price gouging hardworking Canadians.”
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Thousands of athletes take to the mat in Kitchener for Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships
For cheer enthusiasts and athletes alike, Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships is one of the main events marked on their calendars.
Vancouver
-
'Exploiting these women for a profit': Richmond city councillor wants crackdown on illegal massage parlours
In recent months, Richmond bylaw officers, accompanied by RCMP, have targeted massage studios for breaking various rules. One city councillor is calling for more enforcement, while sex worker advocates cry foul.
-
Snowfall warnings issued for B.C. Interior
Snowfall warnings were issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
2 Beaumont homes targeted in early morning BB gun shootings: RCMP
RCMP are investigating after two Beaumont homes were reportedly targeted in attacks with a BB gun Saturday morning.
-
Chinatown welcomes new year with new 2-day market
With the new moon comes a new market in Edmonton.
-
2-alarm fire forces evacuation of south Edmonton apartment building Saturday
A fire forced residents of a Queen Alexandra apartment building from their homes Saturday morning.
Windsor
-
-
Windsor blind hockey program wants more people to sign up no matter their level of vision
As someone who struggles with distance vision, 25-year-old Tessa Rankin assumed playing hockey is something she would 'never do in a million years.'
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
Regina
-
Hundreds of fans say goodbye to Megamunch at retirement party
Hundreds came out to say farewell to one of the popular Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) attractions ever.
-
Regina business specializing in Filipino food opens second location due to demand
A Regina business specializing in Filipino food has opened a second location due to increased demand.
-
Skiers and snowboarders participate in annual SaskTel Challenge Cup
It was a day of racing and fun at Mission Ridge Winter Park Saturday at the annual SaskTel Challenge Cup.
Ottawa
-
O-Train disruptions continue in the east end as OC Transpo investigates overhead wire damage
Damage to the overhead wire system on the Confederation Line LRT has caused some service disruptions in the east end on Saturday. .
-
-
City of Pembroke to go ahead with $1.4 million pool renovations
Pembroke's Kinsmen Community Pool remains closed, but may be reopening sooner than anticipated.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
-
-
Sask. Chief Coroner reflects on decades of public service
Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner Clive Weighill is set to retire at the end of this month, after decades of public service.