

La presse canadienne





Entomologist Georges Brossard, who founded the Montreal Insectarium, died Wednesday at 79 years old.

The son of Georges-Henri Brossard, founder of the city that bears his name, Georges Brossard first became a notary and worked at that for more than 10 years. His passion for insects, however, pushed him in his early 40s to leave his job and devote himself entirely to entomology.

After travelling the world to collect more than 250,000 insect specimens, he opened an exhibition space dedicated to the creepy crawlies. That’s how the Insectarium of Montreal was born, as he donated his collection to it and directed the space for ten years.

His projects did not stop with Montreal, though: he founded other insectariums including in New Orleans and Shanghai.

A well-liked public figure, Brossard also hosted nature television series, including 'Insectia,' which was shot for the Discovery Channel and broadcast in 150 countries.