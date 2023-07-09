Inmate killed in altercation at Riviere-des-Prairies jail: police

An inmate was killed during an altercation at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal on Saturday, provincial police (SQ) have confirmed.

The man was rushed to hospital with severe injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

An SQ spokesperson said the altercation involved a group of inmates, but could not confirm the nature of the fight or the victim's identity.

The SQ's crimes against the person unit is investigating the incident.

The men's jail, located on Armand-Chaput Avenue in the Rivière-des-Prairies, is managed by Quebec's Public Security Ministry.