Infrastructure funding for Quebec municipalities on the way: Legault
Premier François Legault says he's confident that the gas tax and Quebec contribution (TECQ) issue has almost been settled with Ottawa, which is a source of satisfaction for the Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ), whose members are meeting in Montreal.
Legault was a guest of the UMQ on Thursday morning at the opening of its annual meeting, attended by over 1,500 elected officials, municipal managers and partners from all regions of Quebec.
"I would have liked to be able to announce some good news," concerning the Quebec Gas Tax and Contribution Program (TECQ), the premier began.
But instead of being able to do so, Legault told the elected officials gathered at the Palais des congrès that Finance Minister Eric Girard had told him that the file was "99.9 per cent settled" and that he would be able to make an official announcement "in the next few days."
Relief for municipalities
The TECQ is "the subsidy program most appreciated by municipalities for underground infrastructure work," explained UMQ President Martin Damphousse.
The program, which is mainly financed by the federal government, expired on Dec. 31.
Ottawa must now come to an agreement with each of the Canadian provinces to provide further funding.
But according to the UMQ, new conditions proposed by the federal government were delaying the transfer of funding and creating serious concerns among municipalities, especially as the season for major infrastructure work has begun.
"Municipalities across Quebec have launched their calls for tenders for major works. But the money isn't there yet. So we're hoping to get confirmation so we can award municipal contracts with the subsidies we're waiting for. The summer period is when the work is done," explained Damphousse, who is also Varennes mayor.
"Mr. Legault came to tell us that it's 99.9 per cent settled" and "we're talking billions of dollars," so "that's very good news," he said.
"We mustn't forget that the federal government also wanted to impose new conditions. And now Mr. Legault has confirmed that (...) the new conditions, the reporting requirements that are complicated for the municipal sector, will be withdrawn," said Damphousse.
'No more room to manoeuvre in Quebec City'
In his address to municipal elected officials, Legault acknowledged that "the environment, public transit, housing, homelessness, it puts a lot, a lot of pressure on your budgets."
Nevertheless, Legault believes his government is doing its fair share.
"When I arrived in 2018, under the Liberals, transfers to municipalities were $5 billion a year. Today, transfers to municipalities are $7.3 billion a year," said the premier.
"I know you would like us to do more, but I still want us to agree that it was a priority for us to help you," he said, pointing out that "there is no more leeway in Quebec City than there is in the municipalities.
Even if the mayors don't "always agree" with the provincial government, "the important thing is that we're all working for the same world," the premier said.
According to Legault, to finance the growing needs of municipalities, it is necessary to "create wealth," and this will involve the energy transition.
"With Hydro-Québec's major projects in wind power and dams, we're preparing for an economic boom, and it's the companies that want to decarbonize that will pay for these investments," and "the best is yet to come for the economy, so we'll be able to increase our tax base in Quebec City and the municipalities," said the premier.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
What is 'slapped cheek disease' and should parents be concerned?
Despite its rough name, experts say most cases of 'slapped cheek disease' are mild and not a cause for concern.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
Rapper Sean Kingston's home raided by SWAT; mother arrested on fraud and theft charges
A SWAT team raided rapper Sean Kingston's rented South Florida mansion on Thursday and arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges that an attorney says stem partly from the installation of a massive TV at the home.
Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto shooting that critically injured one man
Toronto police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a downtown shooting Wednesday that left a man with critical injuries.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
'Really inspiring': Young female basketball players pumped for WNBA in Toronto
Players with the TDSB’s Ursala Franklin Academy Flames are among some of Ontario’s best. For them, the reality of the WNBA coming to Toronto is exciting.
Ottawa
-
Two popular programs at Algonquin College on the chopping block
It could be the end of an era for two popular programs at Algonquin College, as both the hairstyling and esthetician programs are on the chopping block.
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Ottawa Valley independent grocers seeing increased business as shoppers seek alternative to Loblaws
Small and family-run grocers say they are seeing increased business during the month of May, the same time a boycott of Loblaws and its affiliated stores has been taking place.
Atlantic
-
Thunderstorms produce lightning, downpours; risk continues into Thursday evening and night
The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
N.L.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Northern Ontario
-
Waste from mill worsening mercury contamination in river near Grassy Narrows: study
Industrial discharge from a paper mill in northern Ontario is exacerbating mercury contamination in a river system near a First Nation that has been plagued with mercury poisoning for decades, a new study suggests.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
Northern Ont. police seize weapons, $200K in drugs, Toronto pair charged
Three people, including two from Toronto, have been arrested in northern Ontario and Ontario Provincial Police have seized a haul of drugs, weapons and other items.
London
-
Mayor to council: 'Get off my lawn'
London's mayor said he will not be supporting council when it comes to a 6 p.m. curfew on using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment. In a post on social media, Josh Morgan said, 'We have far more pressing issues to deal with.'
-
Murder retrial underway in case involving bird dog rivals
The retrial of a man previously found guilty of murdering a bird dog rival is underway in St. Thomas, Ont. with the accused, Boris Panovski, denying any wrongdoing.
-
Richmond and Dundas office tower to become apartments
An office building at the heart of London’s core will soon house people, as the City of London announced its first office-to-residential conversion project on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Protestors demand meeting with MPP over potential Wilmot land acquisition
A group of protestors, worried about Waterloo Region’s efforts to buy or expropriate land in Wilmot Township, took their concerns right to the door of MPP Mike Harris on Thursday.
Windsor
-
'It's called the snitch law': Riverside couple upset over city order to remove curbside landscaping
A Riverside couple is upset after a recent visit from the city’s bylaw enforcement, asking them to remove landscaping on their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.
-
Essex County beekeeper feeling the sting of recent roadside hive heist
A Cottam area beekeeper is putting up a thousand dollar reward for information leading to the return of seven stolen bee hives nearly a month ago.
-
'TJ’s going after Ryan': Bartender testifies in Windsor, Ont. murder trial
Ryan Taylor is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre, who died on Sept. 27, 2020, five days after being involved in a fight with Taylor. The jury has learned about the moments before the altercation, in the testimony of bartender Ashley Lavin.
Barrie
-
Child struck by recycling truck in Barrie neighbourhood
A child has been hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Victim reads powerful statement at sentencing hearing for Barrie couple convicted of sex crimes
The sentencing hearing for a Barrie couple convicted of sex crimes involving a child got underway on Thursday, with the victim describing physical scars and psychological struggles endured during and since the offence.
-
Man, 67, dies following e-bike crash at family gathering over long weekend
Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.
Vancouver
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
'He’s going to run out of time': The campaign to find living kidney donor for Surrey father
Two years ago, as they were preparing to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, Dave and Carla Jung got devastating news.
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
Vancouver Island
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
Mounties investigating after woman found unconscious in stolen car in Langford, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle.
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 70 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Some dogs rescued from Winnipeg home now available for adoption
Days after 68 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home due to inhumane conditions, some are ready to be adopted.
-
Carjacked vehicle crashes into Portage Ave. building
A downtown carjacking came to a sudden halt when a vehicle crashed into a building at 541 Portage Ave., the site of CBC Manitoba on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary Philharmonic takes action following investigation into 'deeply troubling' comments by 2 musicians
The Calgary Philharmonic has confirmed its taking action after controversial online comments made by two members of the orchestra.
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming number of fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.
Edmonton
-
'It broke me': Friend mourns death of slain Edmonton teen
One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.
-
Student bear-sprayed at Sherwood Park high school: RCMP
Two teen boys have been arrested after a bear spray incident at a Sherwood Park high school.
-
Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Regina
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
Sask. premier pledges to fix lone road to Cumberland House, despite cutting northern highway budget
The mayor and councillors of Cumberland House have declared a state of emergency over the poor state of the only road in and out of town — Saskatchewan Highway 123.
-
'Beauty and the Beast' set to take the stage of Regina's Darke Hall
A classic Disney fairy tale is all set to take to the stage of Darke Hall in Regina this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier pledges to fix lone road to Cumberland House, despite cutting northern highway budget
The mayor and councillors of Cumberland House have declared a state of emergency over the poor state of the only road in and out of town — Saskatchewan Highway 123.
-
Teen boy faces arson charge after multiple vehicles burned in Saskatoon
A 16-year-old boy is facing an arson charge after multiple vehicles were lit on fire early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating homicide in northern community
A La Loche man faces a murder charge following the death of a woman early Wednesday morning.