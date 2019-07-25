

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian Championship with a 1-0 victory over lower-ranked York9 FC in the second leg of the quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Montreal won the series 3-2 on aggregate after the teams played to a 2-2 draw in the opening leg two weeks ago.

Ignacio Piatti, in his long-awaited return from injury, scored for the Impact from the penalty spot to snap a five-game winless run for the Major League Soccer club. James Pantemis made one save for the clean sheet.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham made six saves for York9 of the Canadian Premier League.

The Impact will play either the Vancouver Whitecaps or Cavalry FC in the semifinal. Cavalry held Vancouver 0-0 in the opening leg. The teams faced each other in the second leg later on Wednesday.

Piatti scored the game's only goal from the penalty spot in the 55th minute, calmly firing into the bottom corner while Ingham dove the wrong way. Piatti earned the penalty himself when his cross into the box hit Diyaeddine Abzi's arm.