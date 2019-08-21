The Montreal Impact has fired head coach Remi Garde.

Wilmer Cabrera will replace him as head coach on an interim basis.

The move comes as the Impact have been struggling this season in league play, despite making their way to the final of the Canadian Championship.

This past Sunday the team blew a three-goal lead and had two goals scored against them in the past five minutes.

The team has only one win in the past eight league games.

Garde was hired after the 2017 season to replace Mauro Biello, and was the fifth head coach since the Impact joined the MLS in 2012.

Prior to working for the Impact he was an assistant coach in Lyon, and had an unsuccessful five-month stint at English Premier League club Aston Villa in 2015.

In addition to firing Garde, assistant coach Joel Bats and fitness coach Robert Duverne have been dismissed.

Former team captain Patrice Bernier is becoming an assistant coach.

The Impact will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the coaching changes.

The next game for the Impact is Saturday Aug. 24.