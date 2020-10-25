MONTREAL -- A fifth Montreal-area mosque was the victim of a break-in on Saturday morning.

The glass front door of a mosque on Jean-Talon near Bloomfield Ave. was smashed at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the mosque's imam was present at the time and was alerted by the sound of the breaking door. When the imam called out, the suspect fled the scene.

Police said nothing was stolen and no other criminal acts were committed.

Officers recovered images of the suspect from surveillance cameras but they have yet to be identified.

Two other mosques in the Montreal area have been victims of break-ins over the past few weeks. Two Islamic community centres on the South Shore have been hit, as well as one in Pierrefonds and one on Stanley St. in downtown Montreal.

Police would not say whether they believe the break-ins are related.