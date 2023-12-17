Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve: Partial election results show sweeping win for Doug Hurley

Voters of the Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève borough picked their new mayor on Sunday, and while the results are not yet official, all signs point to a sweeping victory for Doug Hurley.

The Ensemble Montréal candidate amassed nearly 79 per cent of the vote, according to partial election results published around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. The remaining 21 per cent favoured his sole opponent, Projet Montréal's Ghassan Baroudi.

Hurley will fill the shoes of Stéphane Côté, who stepped down from his position in August for health reasons. Côté, as well as the four councillors currently representing the borough, was also with Ensemble Montréal.

"I can't wait to get to work improving the community's quality of life, bringing it together and giving it the voice it deserves at Montreal City Hall," Hurley said in a press release issued Sunday night.

Hurley worked at the Montreal police service (SPVM) for over three decades, first as a police officer, then as an intervention officer, and then as a commander in the criminal investigation division.

He is also an instructor in the policy technology program at John Abbott College.

He campaigned on issues like community safety, green space preservation, improving mobility and improving infrastructure.