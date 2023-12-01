Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to be reduced to one lane each way for weeks: MTQ

Traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction "for several weeks" as of Friday night, Quebec's transport ministry has confirmed.

"As of this Saturday, at 12:01 a.m., only one lane will be available per direction on the bridge due to damage to a portion of the slab," read a ministry advisory.

The eastbound portion of the bridge will be completely closed for about an hour starting at 11 p.m. Friday to redirect the lanes.

"The public is invited to favour public transportation," read the release. The Highway 30 toll route will also be free while the bridge is reduced to one lane each way.

As of Dec. 4, commuters entering the Vaudreuil-Hudson line at the following stations will be able to ride for free:

Hudson

Vaudreuil

Dorion

Pincourt

Île-Perrot

The bridge, which connects the Island of Montreal to Vaudreuil-Dorion, was already reconfigured to three lanes last week after a new crack was discovered.

The mayor of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, one of the affected municipalities, said she was informed of the change Friday evening.

She told CTV she was concerned that reduced lanes on the bridge would send more heavy trucks through her community, which straddles Highway 20, the nearest alternative route to get off the island.

"What in the dickens to do you want me to?" she said in a telephone interview.

-- This is a breaking news story. More to come.