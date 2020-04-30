MONTREAL -- Businesses in Montreal are scheduled to reopen starting May 11 and its schools on May 19 - but those dates are far from carved in stone, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned Thursday.

If people in the Montreal area don't continue to respect public health orders and the COVID-19 crisis deepens in the coming days, "I will not hesitate" to put off the gradual reopenings, Legault said.

Businesses and schools in and around Montreal, which has been the hardest hit region in Quebec since the start of the pandemic, are already scheduled to begin a week later than in the rest of the province.

Legault and Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, both expressed concern about recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the Montreal North borough, as well as outbreaks of the virus at three major Montreal-area hospitals: Lakeshore General, Maisonneuve-Rosemont and the Douglas, which is a mental-health hospital.

Legault said patients at those three hard-hit hospitals would be transferred to hotels while the hospitals are deep-cleaned and disinfected.

There are now 1,859 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 27,538.

That’s up 98 from the 1,761 deaths reported Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 944 from the 26,594 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,684 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, up 36 from the 1,648 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 214 are in intensive care, down eight from the 222 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 1,030 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Thursday, down 1,767 from the 2,797 reported Wednesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday was 6,299, up 251 from the 6,048 recoveries reported a day earlier.

This is a developing story that will be updated.