'I just feel helpless:' Montreal relatives react to Beirut explosion
MONTREAL -- Rand Jamaleddine lives in Montreal and watched with the rest of the world as blasts echoed through the city her parents were born and raised in.
"When I first saw the videos, I wasn't sure what was happening. I recognized the city and the port obviously, but I was just in disbelieve."
After some tense moments not knowing what had happened to her family in Lebanon, Jamaleddine was able to contact her relatives, who are all okay.
Jamaleddine's parents moved from Beirut during the civil war in the 1980s. The family visits Lebanon often.
Seeing the video footage and knowing how much the city will have to rebuild is very tough.
"It's just completely devastating," she said. "I just feel helpless. It's a country that's already been through a lot. I'm completely heartbroken."
Caroline Codsi is a Lebanese Montrealer and president of Gouvernance au Feminin, and was born and raised in Lebanon.
"The focus is on how are we going to get out of this unbelievable crisis," she said. "We've never lived anything like this despite the civil war from 1975 to 1990, and all the crises that have been repeating themselves in the past 30 years, this is the biggest blow ever."
According to the 2016 census, 219,555 Canadians claimed Lebanese ancestry. Montreal has the largest Lebanese community in Canada.
Jameleddine's family in Beirut spoke about living in a swirl of dust with no power and massive numbers of missing people.
"I talked to my aunt this morning, and she is in complete shock," said Jamaleddine. "I can tell she's been crying all night. I spoke to my cousin and she was telling me about the impact: she doesn't know who to check up on anymore. There are so many people that are affected."
Canadian leaders offer condolences
In the aftermath of the explosion, many Canadian leaders offered their condolences to the people of Beirut and their families.
On Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would offer assistance in any way it could.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's government lowered the flag at the National Assembly to halfmast as a sign of mourning. MNA and National Assembly President Francois Paradis tweeted his condolences.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also ordered the flags at City Hall be flown at halfmast as a sign of respect.