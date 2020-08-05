MONTREAL -- Rand Jamaleddine lives in Montreal and watched with the rest of the world as blasts echoed through the city her parents were born and raised in.

"When I first saw the videos, I wasn't sure what was happening. I recognized the city and the port obviously, but I was just in disbelieve."

After some tense moments not knowing what had happened to her family in Lebanon, Jamaleddine was able to contact her relatives, who are all okay.

Jamaleddine's parents moved from Beirut during the civil war in the 1980s. The family visits Lebanon often.

Seeing the video footage and knowing how much the city will have to rebuild is very tough.

"It's just completely devastating," she said. "I just feel helpless. It's a country that's already been through a lot. I'm completely heartbroken."

Caroline Codsi is a Lebanese Montrealer and president of Gouvernance au Feminin, and was born and raised in Lebanon.

"The focus is on how are we going to get out of this unbelievable crisis," she said. "We've never lived anything like this despite the civil war from 1975 to 1990, and all the crises that have been repeating themselves in the past 30 years, this is the biggest blow ever."

According to the 2016 census, 219,555 Canadians claimed Lebanese ancestry. Montreal has the largest Lebanese community in Canada.

Jameleddine's family in Beirut spoke about living in a swirl of dust with no power and massive numbers of missing people.

"I talked to my aunt this morning, and she is in complete shock," said Jamaleddine. "I can tell she's been crying all night. I spoke to my cousin and she was telling me about the impact: she doesn't know who to check up on anymore. There are so many people that are affected."

Canadian leaders offer condolences

In the aftermath of the explosion, many Canadian leaders offered their condolences to the people of Beirut and their families.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would offer assistance in any way it could.

Absolutely tragic news coming out of Beirut. Canadians are thinking of everyone who has been injured and all those who are trying to locate a friend or family member or have lost a loved one. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and we stand ready to assist in any way we can. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 4, 2020

Quebec Premier Francois Legault's government lowered the flag at the National Assembly to halfmast as a sign of mourning. MNA and National Assembly President Francois Paradis tweeted his condolences.

Aujourd’hui, le drapeau du Québec sera mis en berne au sommet de la tour centrale de l’hôtel du Parlement. Nos plus sincères condoléances aux familles et aux proches des victimes. Nos pensées sont avec le peuple libanais et la communauté libanaise du Québec. pic.twitter.com/4Lnls1vGX1 — François Paradis (@fparadislevis) August 5, 2020

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also ordered the flags at City Hall be flown at halfmast as a sign of respect.