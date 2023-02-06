'I feel so bad': Montrealers reeling, sending help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkiye
As the search continues for survivors, people in Quebec's Turkish community are doing what they can to help.
At the Mr.Tantuni Turkish restaurant, the owner's thoughts are with his home country.
"I feel [for] them because it's my people and I feel so bad," said the restaurant's owner, Miran Mirdini, who grew up in Mardin, one of the areas affected by the earthquakes.
He moved to Montreal more than a decade ago, but still has family and friends in Turkiye.
"The first thing I did, I just called my family. Everybody is okay," he said. "Maybe they are not telling us because we are far they don't want us to be sad."
Mirdini sent them money and is encouraged by the help being offered by countries around the world so far.
Help is also coming from Montrealers. When Turquebec heard about the massive earthquakes, it quickly mobilized to get emergency supplies to those affected.
"On Wednesday, there's a Turkish direct flight and it's going to Istanbul. We decided we can send some material urgently, what they need," said Gokhan Kurtoglu, president of Turquebec.
Many fled their homes with just the clothes on their backs, so survivors need things like proper boots, jackets, gloves, as well as non-perishable food, he said.
Every little bit helps, said Mirdini.
"In this bad news, we will have good news that everybody will help us at least," he said.
