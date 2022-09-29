'I can't live that way': Montreal man seeking medically assisted death due to home care conditions
A month ago, death wasn't on 66-year-old Jacques Comeau's mind.
But now, he doesn't know where else to turn. On Wednesday, he's meeting with a doctor to be assessed for medical assistance in dying (MAID).
Comeau, a retired art therapist from Montreal, is quadriplegic and uses a wheelchair.
Like everyone, he's been through ups and downs. But through homecare services, he says, he's lived a rich and happy life.
"It allowed me to go back to school, get degrees, to work. Everything I've done, travelling, it's because I'm able to not have to worry about that," he told CTV News.
Things changed over the summer, however, when his local health service centre (CLSC) underwent some changes.
As a result, aspects of Comeau's care routine are different and he said it has affected his quality of life.
"I'm stressed beyond belief, I'm not sleeping well, I'm not eating regularly," he said. "The amount of pain I'm dealing with, psychologically, is the kind I've never dealt with. I became disabled as a young person and got through that. And this is 10 times worse."
Comeau says his efforts to negotiate a solution with the CLSC have been fruitless. Depressed and desperate, there's only one path forward he can think of.
"I wake up in the morning, and my first thought is, 'how am I going to make sure I'm not going to kill myself today.'"
A SUDDEN CHANGE
CTV spoke with Comeau in his Lachine home on Thursday, where his own paintings and photographs decorate the walls.
It's here where, three times a week, orderlies appear to help him relieve his bowels.
For years, the service was performed by the same 10 to 15 people, who have become familiar with Comeau's body and its specific needs. They've also become trusted companions -- it's an intimate service, after all, and the walls come down.
But according to Comeau, the CLSC Dorval-Lachine changed the system, sending him new orderlies he doesn't know.
He says the procedure is being performed incorrectly, causing him discomfort and pain.
"The second person that came, she overdid it, and I had an involuntary bowel movement. So I had stool come out in my pants in the middle of the day, and I was in pain and cramping all day long," he recounted.
Jacques Comeau, 66, has applied for medical assistance in dying (MAID) due to what he calls inadequate home care services. (CTV Montreal/Lillian Roy)
He thought the solution would be simple: have the usual orderlies come in and train the new ones according to his particular needs.
But the CLSC allegedly refused, stating training could only be performed by a nurse.
"I was totally taken aback," he said. "When they talked about these changes coming, I knew there would be an issue with people who had never come here before, because although they're all trained in this technique, it's different with each person."
The health authority that oversees the CLSC Dorval-Lachine, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île, declined CTV's multiple requests for comment about Comeau's case, citing confidentiality concerns.
However, a CIUSSS spokesperson noted that patient care can sometimes be affected by staffing issues.
"Whenever possible, we try to offer stable staff to our clients so that they are cared for by the same health care professional," wrote spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache in an email. "However, the labour shortage context we are facing does not always allow for this."
She said all orderlies have "received the required training."
"Please note that, by law, [home service workers] must be trained by a nurse."
'I CAN'T LIVE THAT WAY'
Running errands, working, visiting friends -- it's all those moments, big and small, that come together and form a life.
But these moments have been interrupted for Comeau because he can't take care of a basic need.
"Think about a period where you had diarrhea, or you had a stomach bug. Every day, you're getting up and you're like, 'Am I going to make it to the bathroom on time? Do I bother going to work today, do I get in my car? Do I go to the grocery store?' And that's my life every day now."
He says his dignity and autonomy have been stripped away.
"Is my life going to be sitting in front of a TV, wearing a diaper, sitting in stool all day long? Is that what my life is going to be?" he continued. "I can't live that way."
It's a relentless source of anxiety.
"The biggest problem is, I get up in the morning, I don't know who's coming, how it's going to go. So I'm constantly on edge wondering what's happening."
A FAILURE OF THE SYSTEM?
Accessibility advocate Adèle Liliane Ngo Mben Nkoth says Comeau's circumstances are far from unheard of.
"Everywhere in Quebec, we see this," said Nkoth, an organizer with MEMO Quebec, a group representing people with motor disabilities where Comeau worked before retiring.
"It's deplorable to see that in Canada, in Quebec, in 2022, that we find ourselves in these situations, for a country so rich as ours," she added.
Jacques Comeau (left) and Adèle Liliane Ngo Mben Nkoth (right). (CTV Montreal/Lillian Roy)
Nkoth said instances like this are preventable, and that death should not be the only option.
"It's a shame that people come to think they have to take medical aid to die because that care is not there."
Dr. Paul Saba, a family physician and board of physicians president at Lachine Hospital, agrees.
He fears failures in the system, which can be fixed with the right policy and funding, are driving people to end their lives prematurely.
"People are choosing it because they can't get proper housing, can't get affordable housing, can't get food, where they're not getting enough social services, not enough nursing help," he told CTV News.
"We're basically getting rid of people that we consider as 'undesirables' and society is going along with it. We must say 'stop.'"
But for Comeau, it feels like the only option unless something changes, fast.
"I can accept the idea of death by saying 'I've had a good life,'" he said.
"I’ve done everything, I’ve paid my taxes, I’ve contributed to society, but here I am."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
James Webb telescope captures 4-billion-year-old star clusters
Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, a team of Canadian astronomers were able to spot the most distant and possibly the oldest star clusters ever discovered.
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
Helium shortage 4.0 continues, and it's not just bad for party balloons
A global helium shortage that began last year continues today, disrupting various helium-reliant industries from predicting the weather to making semiconductors and detecting gas leaks in ships.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
BREAKING | Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter ineligible for parole for 18 years
A Winnipeg father who fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter won’t be eligible for parole for 18 years, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Quebec's immigration and labour minister claims that newcomers to the province "go to Montreal, don't work, and don't speak French," though he later tweeted he expressed "his thoughts badly."
1 in 4 Ontario farmers contemplated suicide in past 12 months: study
There’s no way around it — Farming is one of the most stressful occupations on the planet. “Seventy six per cent of farmers are self identifying as having moderate to high stress levels. In general, that is much higher stress levels than the general population,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Peggy Brekveld.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says
Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
-
Ontario's minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Ontario’s minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
London
-
Group of southern Ontario coworkers win $1-million Maxmillions prize
A group of five coworkers in southern Ontario are sharing a $1-million lottery prize.
-
Suspect vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed Fanshawe student
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect vehicle in relation to a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Fanshawe College student on Hamilton Road earlier this month.
-
Pet beagle ingests cocaine while on neighbourhood walk, leads to emergency vet care nightmare
Beagle cross Feldman plays in his backyard oasis in London, Ont.’s Old South neighbourhood, and is doing much better on Thursday. Just a few days earlier, the two-year-old had a brush with death.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners unhappy with Enbridge rate hike on Oct. 1
Enbridge gas tells CTV News that its five per cent rate hike on Oct. 1 will cost its customers in northeastern Ontario an extra $160 a year, on average. And people in Timmins are unhappy.
-
North Bay raises ‘Every Child Matters’ flag ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
The City of North Bay raised the ‘Every Child Matters’ flag Thursday afternoon in a ceremony honouring Canada’s survivors and victims of the residential school system.
-
Sudbury police seek suspect in U-Haul hit-and-run
Greater Sudbury Police have gone public with their search for a suspect wanted in a Sept. 17 incident that left a woman with serious injuries.
Calgary
-
Speed a factor in deadly motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary, police say
Calgary police have released additional details about Wednesday evening's fatal collision involving a motorcycle in the city's southeast.
-
'Don’t mistake determination with panic': Crown grills testimony of teen accused of killing Calgary officer
The testimony of a teenager charged with murdering Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett has been called "vague" and "unreliable" by the Crown as final arguments wrapped up Thursday.
-
2-year-old girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Grandson charged with second-degree murder in death of Viola Erb
Erb, the co-founder of one of Canada’s largest trucking companies, was found dead inside her Baden, Ont. home on Saturday.
-
Newborn twins separated while being treated for meningitis
A Kitchener couple is devastated after their twin newborns are both being treated for bacterial meningitis.
-
Here are the events planned to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Waterloo region
A number of events are being organized in Waterloo region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday Sept. 30.
Vancouver
-
B.C. unveils strategy for improving strained health-care system, including promised medical school
The B.C. government has announced dozens of measures designed to address critical staffing issues in the province's health-care system, which include expanding the roles of pharmacists and paramedics.
-
Assault rifle, armour piercing bullets, drugs seized during gang crackdown: Surrey RCMP
An investigation into the ongoing gang activity in Surrey has led to the seizure of an assault rifle, armour piercing bullets and drugs, according to Mounties.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rising as officials plan for fall surge
The day after B.C. health officials laid out their plans for dealing with an expected surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations this fall, the latest data shows such a surge may already be underway.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors, government sign new funding agreement
After several years of negotiations, Alberta doctors and the province have reached an agreement.
-
Leduc introduces $1,000 fines to curb catalytic converter thefts
The City of Leduc has made an amendment to its Business Licence Bylaw in an attempt to curb catalytic converter thefts.
-
Alta. family on road trip in Florida ends up with front-row seat to U.S. hurricane
A St. Albert family's months-long, escape-the-Canadian-winter road trip to Florida has them currently hunkering down as tropical storm Ian makes its way onto South Carolina.
Windsor
-
Group of southern Ontario coworkers win $1-million Maxmillions prize
A group of five coworkers in southern Ontario are sharing a $1-million lottery prize.
-
One person taken to hospital after crash near WECHU office
Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Ouellette Avenue.
-
How to get involved in the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Students at Academie Ste- Cecile were given the opportunity to learn about Truth and Reconciliation thanks to a visit from Carrie Ann Peters, cultural and language coordinator with the Caldwell First Nations — and that was only one of many events across the Windsor region.
Regina
-
'It is exhausting': Former Sask. residents experience Hurricane Ian in Florida
Some former Saskatchewan residents experienced hurricane conditions for the first time in Florida this week.
-
Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina
Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available to Sask. residents aged 18+
All Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are able to get a COVID-19 booster will be eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine as of Thursday, according to a news release from the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowners lose thousands to absent contractor
A number of Ottawa homeowners want swift action after they allege a man they hired to perform major heating and cooling work took their money months ago without completing or—in some cases—even starting the jobs.
-
Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate about a decade after being appointed to the job.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Saskatoon police locate remains of woman missing since 2020
Saskatoon police have found the remains of a Saskatoon woman who has been missing since September 2020.
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
Saskatoon worker's serious injury results in $50,000 fine for company
A worker's serious injury has resulted in a hefty fine for a Saskatoon company.