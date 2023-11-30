Hydro-Quebec will need to invest $155-185 billion to meet electricity demands: CEO

Hydro-Quebec president and CEO Michael Sabia will spend five hours explaining his 2035 Action Plan to members of the national assembly on Thursday.

The highly anticipated presentation will allow the opposition to question Sabia on his plan, which notably provides for the construction of new hydroelectric power stations. The construction of new dams has not been ruled out.

The 2035 Action Plan, presented on Nov. 2, predicts that Hydro-Quebec will have to invest between $155 and $185 billion in the coming years.

The company wants to decarbonize the economy and create wealth, and to achieve this, it estimates that it will need between 150 to 200 additional Terawatt hours (TWh) to meet electricity demand in Quebec by 2050, or twice as much electricity than is currently being produced.

Hydro-Quebec plans to invest $90 to $110 billion by 2035 to increase its production capacity and enhance the capacity of its transmission network.

Also, between $45 and $50 billion must be spent to ensure the infrastructure's reliability, which will, according to the electricity supplier, reduce the frequency of outages by 35 per cent over a period of seven to 10 years.

Approximately 35,000 construction workers per year will have to be mobilized to build new infrastructure, according to the plan's estimates.

"We announced (...) short six-month training courses under construction to train 5,000 people," Premier François Legault said on Thursday. "We have already received more than 30,000 requests. This means that we will be able to continue, and that is excellent for Quebecers."