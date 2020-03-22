Hydro-Quebec suspends fees amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Sunday, March 22, 2020 9:42AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, March 22, 2020 1:40PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Since the fight against the pandemic has come with its share of financial difficulties, Hydro-Quebec announced the suspension of fees for unpaid invoices.
Citizens unable to pay their electricity bills will therefore not be penalized “until further notice,” said a news release published on Sunday morning.
Although this measure will automatically apply to all customers, those who anticipate problems with their payments are encouraged to contact Hydro-Quebec to reach an arrangement.
Faced with the crisis, the public company had already announced earlier this week an extension of the winter moratorium on service interruptions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 22, 2020.
