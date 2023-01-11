Hydro-Quebec resignation did not involve dispute with government: Legault
Quebec Premier François Legault maintains that Sophie Brochu's resignation as president of Hydro-Québec is unrelated to any dispute with his government.
In his first 2023 meeting with media on Wednesday, the day after Brochu announced her unexpected resignation, Legault insisted it was a "personal choice."
While he endorsed Brochu's comments that Quebec should not become the "Dollarama" of energy by offering its clean electricity at a discount, he also reiterated his vision of using Quebec's energy to attract investment and create wealth.
He emphasized his desire to close the wealth gap between Quebec and Ontario, highlighting investment opportunities as an opportunity to narrow that gap.
The challenge now, Legault said, is to find someone to replace Brochu. He said the ideal candidate should be "in development mode" since Hydro-Québec must increase its production capacity by 50 per cent in the coming years.
He also specified that this person should have experience managing a large company, but didn't mention the need for expertise in the energy field.
Legault said he wants to focus on the electrification of Quebec, its businesses and its transportation in the coming months. He intends to meet next week with the leaders of the four opposition parties, including Conservative leader Eric Duhaime, to discuss this issue.
He has also put inflation, health care, education and labour shortages at the top of his agenda for 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 11, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
The world's largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. before it was lifted Wednesday morning.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights
Air Canada is warning travellers check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room
A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.
Toronto
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds his first news conference of 2023
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold his first media availability of the new year on Wednesday.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Popular Ontario driving school promises to make changes after investigation raises questions
A popular school that trains ride-sharing drivers under a City of Toronto framework is promising improvements after a CTV News investigation raised questions about online-only courses.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
-
Protesters to gather in Halifax over 'mishandling' of missing teen's case
A group of protesters is expected to gather in Halifax Wednesday afternoon to bring attention to the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman almost a year after he was reported missing.
London
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds his first news conference of 2023
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold his first media availability of the new year on Wednesday.
-
One person arrested after "active investigation" in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police have cleared an area of Aldborough Avenue after saying this morning that officers were investigating an “active incident.” According to a release, police have taken one man into custody in relation to several outstanding investigations.
-
Do you recognize this woman? Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in relation to a gas bar robbery. Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a bas bar in the 1600 block of London Line for a robbery that was just reported to have taken place.
Northern Ontario
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death in North Bay
In court Wednesday, Ryan Abraham pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the December 2018 death of Abraham Kamerman in North Bay.
-
Downtown Sudbury mall closed after electrical fire at day spa
The Elm Place mall in downtown Sudbury, formerly known as the Rainbow Centre, is closed and remains without power after a fire Wednesday morning.
-
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Calgary
-
3 vehicles involved in crash with train near Beiseker, Alta.
Beiseker RCMP, along with other emergency crews, are at the scene of a train crash involving at least three vehicles.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Bobcat sighting in southwest Calgary could worry pet owners
A southwest Calgary resident shared a video of a bobcat prowling their neighbourhood this week, saying those in the area should keep a close eye on their pets.
Kitchener
-
Rally to prevent tent removals held at Roos Island
Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island. It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove some tents that it determined were abandoned.
-
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the Region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they say there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
Vancouver
-
Man injured after shooting near Circle K convenience store in Surrey
A 44-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday.
-
Man accused of shooting pellet gun at first responders in DTES released from custody
Vancouver police say the man they believe is responsible for shooting a pellet gun at first responders working in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night has been released from custody.
-
Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican company
A short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: police
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
Edmonton flights affected more by fog than U.S. system outage: airport officials
Although some 6,000 U.S. flights were delayed Tuesday morning due to a computer outage, fog continued to have the larger impact at Edmonton International Airport for the second day in a row.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused in $1M drug bust
Four people have been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a fifth in connection with a million-dollar drug bust in 2021.
Windsor
-
Photo shows arson suspect after two tractor trailers set on fire: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect after two tractor trailers were set on fire, causing $250,000 in damage.
-
LCBO's website, app unavailable due to 'cybersecurity incident'
The LCBO says its website and mobile app are unavailable due to a “cybersecurity incident.”
-
Masked man arrested after bank robbery in Chatham
A 29-year-old man has been charged after a bank robbery in Chatham.
Regina
-
Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police
A school division employee in the Weyburn, Sask. area has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, according to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS).
-
'Unexpected storm': Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage
A report of a suspect vehicle in Saskatchewan's capital hours after a stabbing rampage on a First Nation some 300 kilometres away suddenly pulled city officers into the investigation and kept residents on edge for days.
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status after U.S. flights grounded
The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.
-
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summer
Wastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman who fell prey to rental scam gets money back, thanks to a stranger's donation
A Saskatoon woman who was scammed for $1,450 while trying to rent a basement suite in November has gotten her money back, thanks to the generosity of someone she's never met.
-
Residential snow removal could take up to two months: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Saskatoon man faces seven counts of fraud for series of grandparent scams
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a series of family / grandparent scams.