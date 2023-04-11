Hydro-Quebec negotiations begin; unions 'prepare for the worst'

Negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements covering around 16,000 unionized workers at Hydro-Québec are about to begin, in a particular context.

The negotiating committees of the six unions involved, all locals of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the QFL, have been meeting over the past few days to prepare for these negotiations.

The six unions represent a variety of trades: the valuable linemen, as well as technologists, specialists and professionals, clerical workers and others.

"We want the best for our members, but we are preparing for the worst," they said in a joint statement.

This negotiation will take place in the context of a change in senior management at the Crown corporation and at a time when the Legault government wants to further develop Hydro-Québec's capacities.

Moreover, Hydro-Québec is posting record profits. And the public has just been made aware of the importance of its employees, with the ice storm that at its peak left 1.1 million customers without power.