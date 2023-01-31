Hydro-Quebec executive vice-president Eric Fillion will leave

Hydro-Quebec executive vice-president Éric Fillion has announced that he will be leaving the crown corporation on Feb. 17.

This is the second departure announcement of a Hydro-Quebec executive in a few weeks.

In a news release published on Hydro-Quebec's website on Tuesday, the man who was also chief operating officer and head of customer experience simply indicated that he wished to embark on a "new chapter in his career."

"I would like to salute Eric's leadership qualities, particularly his ability to mobilize teams, as well as his great rigour," wrote Hydro-Quebec president and CEO Sophie Brochu, who herself announced her departure at the beginning of January after three years in the position.

"I consider myself privileged to have worked for the past seven years with a team that is dedicated to the achievement of Hydro-Québec's core mission and to customer service," Fillion also wrote in the release.

Hydro-Québec's letter stresses that the structure of the organization "remains unchanged."

Régis Tellier, vice-president -- operations and maintenance, and Geneviève Fournier, vice-president -- marketing and customer experience, will report to Sophie Brochu until further notice.