MONTREAL -- Hydro-Quebec crews have restored power to most Montreal homes after Thursday's intense storm left tens of thousands of households in the dark.

Hydro-Quebec noted almost 600 linemen worked to restore service and thanked customers for their patience.

Environment Canada ended its rain warning just after 9:30 p.m.

The outages affected residents living in Cote Saint-Luc, Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Hampstead, Montreal West, Verdun, Outremont, as well as parts of Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Residents on the south shore and in Laval also lost power.

For the second time this month, heavy rains caused significant water accumulation on Highway 20 near Angrignon Boulevard, closing some lanes in both directions for a few hours on Thursday afternoon.

Check the latest forecast