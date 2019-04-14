Featured Video
Hundreds show up to two protests against religious symbols bill
Protesters rally against Quebec's religious symbols law in Cote-St-Luc on Sun., April 14, 2019. (Photo: CTV Montreal/Angela Mackenzie)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 4:59PM EDT
Joined by federal, provincial and municipal politicians hundreds of Montrealers protested the National Assembly’s controversial religious symbols bill at two rallies on Sunday.
The protesters denounced the bill, which would ban public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious garb such as hijabs, kippas and turbans, as discriminatory and unconstitutional.
Around 200 people were present for a demonstration in front of a Cote-St-Luc community centre. Among them were five federal Liberal MPs who said politicians have a duty to stand up against a bill that threatens what they called fundamental rights and freedoms.
They also denounced Premier Francois Legault’s decision to use the notwithstanding clause to block any potential legal challenge, saying the public should at least have the right to know if a bill is unconstitutional.
Liberal MNA for D’Arcy-McGee David Birnbaum also was in attendance, saying that Bill 21 goes against true religious neutrality.
A separate protest held downtown attracted roughly 500 people.
