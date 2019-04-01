

CTV Montreal





A few hundred people staged a raucous rush hour demonstration at Gare Centrale Monday morning to raise awareness of the complications commuters are facing due to REM development.

Work on the REM network particularly affects commuters who rely on the Deux-Montagnes train line.

Despite mitigation efforts and rate reductions put in place last month, commuters say they're inconvenienced by the extra time needed to commute.

Because of impending work on the Mount Royal tunnel, train users have to get off at Bois Franc station in Cartierville.

Shuttle bus routes have been put in place to connect train users to bus lines or nearby metro stations - but ultimately can add up to 40 more minutes of travel time.

One woman in Laval has ventured a class-action lawsuit over the REM service cancellations.