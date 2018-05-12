

CTV Montreal





Hundreds of people marched against racism and fascism in Rosemont on Saturday, with the demonstration ended at an address allegedly belonging to a prominent neo-Nazi recruiter.

Earlier this month, a Montreal Gazette investigation revealed that a man who goes by the online name Zeiger is a Montreal resident. Leaked messages from a private, encrypted chat room showed Zeiger trying to set up a series of in-person meetings in Montreal bars and apartments.

The march comes a week after another protest that went to a Parc-Extension condo development. On May 1, a man was photographed on top of that building, waving a swastika flag.

Montreal police have opened investigations into both Zeiger and the Parc-Ex incident, but no charges have been filed.

Also on Saturday, posters outing other alleged Nazis were seen in other parts of Montreal.

In NDG, posters taped to light poles identified Shawn Beauvais-MacDonald and alleged he lived in the area.

Beauvais-MacDonald was a former member of Quebec nationalist group La Meute but was suspended after participating in the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA.

One counter-protester was killed at that protest, which numerous Nazi and alt-right groups participated in.