Hundreds march through Montreal to demand action on climate change

Hundreds of protestors marched through the streets of Montreal Friday afternoon to denounce the government’s response to climate change.

Traffic was blocked on certain streets as the march made its way from the base of Mount Royal Park to Rene Levesque Boulevard.

Protestors, many of them students, called for collective action to address the issue.

“I think what’s most important is to get all the different actors on board, the public sector, the private sector, NGOs, civil society, to work together to co-create solutions to climate change,” said 26-year-old Hajar Tazi.

Others expressed concern about a lack of hope for the planet’s future.

“Our goal is to get ourselves into streets and encourage other people to get into the street. I think one of the big failings right now or barriers to the climate movement is the sense of futility that all of us are feeling,” said Courtney Kirkby.

The event began in front of the George-Étienne Cartier monument, where people spilled across Park Avenue, blocking traffic in both directions around 3:30 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m., all lanes of traffic on Rene Levesque Boulevard were blocked by demonstrators.

Organizers were in touch with police ahead of the demonstration, which was peaceful, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.