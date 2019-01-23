Featured Video
Hundred of thousands of children have been prescribed antibiotics unnecessarily: study
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:30PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:35PM EST
A new study shows hundreds of thousands of children under the age of two have been prescribed antibiotics unnecessarily.
The study focused on children who were diagnosed with bronchiolitis, a viral infection.
Pediatric ER physician Dr. Brett Burstein explains what the study shows and what the potential problems are.
