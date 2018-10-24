

CTV Montreal





McGill professor Corey Phelps believes that problem solving is a skill that most people think they have, but don't really know how to do well.

In his book Cracked It, the business strategy professor and his co-authors offer tips about how to define problems, how to find solutions, and the pitfalls to avoid.

"One of the fundamental pitfalls of problem solving is we jump to solutions," said Phelps.

"We don't even bother to confirm whether or not that solution is correct and we implement that solution."

For more, watch the interview.