How the family of a slain Pierrefonds, Que. woman is coping with her death

A loving, hard-working mother of two, Pierrefonds woman Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly was just 34 when she was found dead outside Wickham, Que., last month.

Her husband Kevin Romagosa has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Robyn's stepmother, Melody May, spoke to CJAD 800 Radio’s Andrew Carter for an update on how the family is managing after her death.

Andrew Carter: Thank you so much for taking the time. How's your family doing?

Melody May: Well, thank you very much. Thank you for reaching out to us, our family. I mean, we're beyond devastated and heartbroken. We're taking it day by day. I'm still in a state of shock. The death of a child is something that's, you know, impossible to navigate under any circumstance, but what we've all been dealing with is just next level.

Andrew Carter: Tell me about the kids, four and six. How are they doing?

Melody May: The children are doing well, given all that they're going through. They're currently living with their aunt and uncle and have also been spending a lot of time with various family members. And we've had an amazing outpouring of support from various government agencies that have been guiding us as well with how to deal with the children, so that's been that's been just amazing to us.

Andrew Carter: How do you how do you navigate something like this? The kids know that their mother is no longer there, but what do they understand about this?

Melody May: We're told and guided through the various social workers and psychologists to be honest with the children. So obviously, maybe not using words that we might all understand, (but) bringing it down to a six and a four-year-old level. But yeah, we've been told to be honest, straight out of the gate with the children. It's important to their healing, and to the process that they're going to be going through over the years. So the children are aware of both what's happened to their mom and also what has happened to their father.

Andrew Carter: When I spoke to you yesterday, something that you said really choked me up and brought me to tears was when you said that sometimes they ask to go see their mom in heaven.

Melody May: Yes.

Andrew Carter: How do you how do you get through a day?

Melody May: I mean, right now, the aunt and uncle that they're staying with, that they are living with, they're doing an amazing job. We know that they are faced with an incomprehensible struggle each day with the children, there's no question about that. They're doing amazing and – how do we get through? We just do, you know? This is important, that we look after [them], and everyone's just doing everything they can to make sure that the children feel supported and loved and that they're being told the truth as much as possible.

Andrew Carter: The plan for the kids right now?

Melody May: The children will stay with their aunt and uncle. We believe that that is going to be permanent situation. But it's step by step.

Andrew Carter: Tell me about the GoFundMe page.

Melody May: The purpose of the GoFundMe is to raise funds for the children's care outside of the estate, due to the fact that the estate will be held in limbo, likely for a number of years pending the court proceedings. The trial at this point is only set to commence in 12 to 24 months and in the meantime, and in the future, Robyn’s children have their needs. So it's meant to support all that's related to the children and the proceedings, potentially, outside of the estate.

Andrew Carter: Melody, thank you so much. I'm so sorry that you have to go through this. This is awful. But thank you very much for taking the time for us.

Melody May: Thank you for reaching out to us. You know, we're so grateful for the outpouring of support that we've received from just so many people.

Visitation for Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at J.J. Cardinal Funeral Home (560 Lakeshore Drive, Dorval, QC, H9S2B3, 514-631-1511), from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details here.

