'How many Quebecers would lose their jobs?' Legault responds to PQ's sovereignty plan

Quebec Premier François Legault is wondering how many people would lose their jobs under the Parti Québécois' (PQ) sovereignty plans.

He brought up the matter at the Quebec legislature on Thursday when challenged by PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

St-Pierre Plamondon is due to present a portrait of a sovereign Quebec's finances on Monday, and according to the figures circulating, Quebec would save $8 billion.

"According to him, the federal government spends too much, and he, in a sovereign Quebec, would cut $8 billion in spending currently done by the federal government," Legault shot back in the House.

"Could he, at the same time, on Monday, tell Quebecers how many Quebecers would lose their jobs with the $8 billion cuts?" he asked, echoing a rhetoric often used by Liberal leaders before him to defend federalism.

St-Pierre Plamondon was asking about federal spending, which has exploded in recent years.

In eight years, the federal debt has doubled from $628 billion to $1.22 trillion, and the size of the federal public service has increased by 40 per cent, he lamented, asking the Coalition Avenir Québec leader if he agreed with Ottawa's choices.

"Does the premier think that doubling the federal debt and increasing the size of the federal government by 40 per cent in eight years is good management of Quebecers' taxes?" he said.

Note that since the CAQ's defeat in the Jean-Talon by-election at the hands of the PQ, the tone has clearly darkened between the parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2023.