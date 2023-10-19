Montreal

    • 'How many Quebecers would lose their jobs?' Legault responds to PQ's sovereignty plan

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to the Opposition during question period Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to the Opposition during question period Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    Quebec Premier François Legault is wondering how many people would lose their jobs under the Parti Québécois' (PQ) sovereignty plans.

    He brought up the matter at the Quebec legislature on Thursday when challenged by PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

    St-Pierre Plamondon is due to present a portrait of a sovereign Quebec's finances on Monday, and according to the figures circulating, Quebec would save $8 billion.

    "According to him, the federal government spends too much, and he, in a sovereign Quebec, would cut $8 billion in spending currently done by the federal government," Legault shot back in the House.

    "Could he, at the same time, on Monday, tell Quebecers how many Quebecers would lose their jobs with the $8 billion cuts?" he asked, echoing a rhetoric often used by Liberal leaders before him to defend federalism.

    St-Pierre Plamondon was asking about federal spending, which has exploded in recent years.

    In eight years, the federal debt has doubled from $628 billion to $1.22 trillion, and the size of the federal public service has increased by 40 per cent, he lamented, asking the Coalition Avenir Québec leader if he agreed with Ottawa's choices.

    "Does the premier think that doubling the federal debt and increasing the size of the federal government by 40 per cent in eight years is good management of Quebecers' taxes?" he said.

    Note that since the CAQ's defeat in the Jean-Talon by-election at the hands of the PQ, the tone has clearly darkened between the parties.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2023.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News